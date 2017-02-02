Beyonce’s Soaking Wet Hair In Pregnancy Shoot — Better Than Kim Kardashian?

REX/Shutterstock/Courtesy of Beyonce.com

Beyonce posted 30 photos on her website on Feb. 2 — some are brand new and some are never-before-seen family moments. One, in particular, showed a topless Beyonce with wet hair — a hair trend we’ve been seeing a lot lately. Did she rock it best?

Beyonce and Kim Kardashian might be frenemies, but they are taking beauty cues from one another!

In the massive photo set that Beyonce posted on her website on Feb. 2, there was one photo where the singer is nude, showing off her baby bump against a white background.

She has on minimal makeup — glowing skin, a pretty pink lip and dark lashes. Her hair is parted in the center and dripping wet. Maybe this was taken after all of the pool shots?

Either way, she looks gorgeous. We are LOVING this pregnancy photo shoot and it’s so cool that she is being so public about it — she is notoriously private about her family life. She titled the pics, “I Have Three Hearts.”

Of course, wet hair is super trendy right now. Kim rocked the look at the 2016 VMAs in August. To get the look, her hairstylist used Kenra Platinum Snail CC Creme on damp hair, followed by the Kenra Platinum Revive Oil. He also used Kenra Platinum Texturizing Mist to create and defined her natural waves.

The wet hair look was also spotted on Shay Mitchell, Kendall Jenner and Sofia Richie throughout 2016.



It’s obviously a look that is not going anywhere, any time soon, thanks to Beyonce!

HollywoodLifers, do you love Beyonce’s wet hair look? Is it better than Kim Kardashian?

