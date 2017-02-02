Image Courtesy of beyonce.com

Ever since Beyonce announced that she and Jay Z are expecting twins on Feb. 1, we’ve had just one question on our minds: will they be boys, girls, or one of each?! A new report claims to know the answer, and we’ll tell you what it is, right here.

Within six months or so, there will be two new little Carters in the world! Beyonce, 35, announced the happy news that she’s pregnant with twins on Feb. 1, but that’s about all of the info we’ve had! So of course we’re dying to know when the babies will be born, and what genders they’ll be. Luckily, we might now have an answer.

“Beyonce and Jay Z chose one female and one male embryo,” a source allegedly told Radar. After reported struggles with infertility, Bey and Jay allegedly chose to get a little help. “Beyonce had a really hard time conceiving on her own, so it was an easy decision for them to choose the IVF route,” the source explained. While it’s sad that they had a tough time with getting pregnant, it did give them the opportunity to choose the genders of their kids, ensuring that Jay gets an heir to keep his legacy alive and Blue Ivy will get a little sister too!

“Beyonce knows that the world is in such dire straits right now and she is hoping that this gives her fans some hope and brightens their day,” said the insider. It definitely brightened our world to know that there are new American royals on the way. With all of the darkness and politics and bitterness going on right now, Beyonce’s adorable pregnancy photo was a ray of light! Now we can’t wait to see what she names the little cuties.

HollywoodLifers, do you think that Beyonce is having one boy and one girl? Let us know!

