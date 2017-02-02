Beyonce Definitely Performing At 2017 Grammy Awards After Pregnancy Reveal

REX/Shutterstock

It’s confirmed! Beyonce will officially be performing at the 2017 Grammy Awards on Feb. 12, despite announcing she’s pregnant with twins just 24 hours ago. To find out all the details, keep reading!

Can you believe it?! Even though Beyonce is carrying TWINS in her stomach right now, multiple sources told Entertainment Tonight that she will be performing at the 59th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 12!

Beyonce, who received nine nominations for her surprise album, Lemonade, will hit the stage when the awards are handed out, and we can’t wait to see what she has in store for us!

ET claims Beyonce was spotted rehearsing “at a secret location in Los Angeles, California, with a glam squad, camera crew and her team of dancers all in tow” on Thursday. This would obviously be Beyonce’s first performance since announcing she’s pregnant.

HollywoodLife.com has reached out to Beyonce’s rep for comment.

As we previously told you, Beyonce surprised the world on Feb. 1, when she revealed that she and husband Jay Z are expecting TWINS. “We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over,” she wrote on Instagram. “We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters.”

Adele, John Legend, Bruno Mars, Metallica, Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban are also set to perform at the Grammys.

