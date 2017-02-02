Beyonce ‘Overjoyed’ By ‘Dream’ Pregnancy: She Was ‘Terrified’ It Wouldn’t Happen

REX/Shutterstock

Awww! Beyonce is one very happy mommy-to-be! The ‘Formation’ singer is absolutely ‘overjoyed’ to be having two more kids, but she was very close to losing hope that it would ever happen. A source gives HollywoodLife.com the EXCLUSIVELY scoop, here.

The entire world was absolutely stunned on Feb. 1 when seemingly out of nowhere, and with no warning, Beyonce revealed that she’s pregnant! Not only that, but she’s having TWINS, and is already far enough along to have a growing belly. What more could you want as a Beyonce fan?! However, no one was more surprised at the happy news that Beyonce herself!

“Beyonce is definitely overjoyed over her pregnancy,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She and Jay Z have been dreaming of having another baby for years and now they are having two! It’s twice as special!” Awwie!

Unfortunately, Beyonce was in a dark place leading up to the pregnancy, because she’s been trying to have more children for a while and it just was’t happening. “Bey was honestly beginning to lose hope,” explained the insider. “She was terrified at some points. But in the end, she and Jay had faith that it would happen. Now they are on cloud nine!”

Yay! We couldn’t be happier for the duo. They’ve been such loving parents to little Blue Ivy, and we’re sure the 5-year-old will be a model big did to her new siblings. However, this will definitely throw a wrench into Beyonce’s plans to headline Coachella, since she will be VERY pregnant at that point — like around 8 months along! But we wouldn’t mind her having to drop out if it’s for such an amazing reason. We can’t wait to meet the new cuties!

HollywoodLifers, are you thrilled to hear about Beyonce’s pregnancy? Let us know!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.