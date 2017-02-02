Beyonce Poses Totally Nude While Pregnant With Twins — See Beautiful Pics

Courtesy of Beyonce.com

Just one day after announcing she’s pregnant, Beyonce is baring all! The singer shared a gorgeous new pregnancy photo on her website, in which she poses completely naked while cradling her bare bump. You have to see this stunning photo — and there’s tons more where that came from!

Beyonce, 36, is wearing nothing but sheer tights in her gorgeous, nude baby bump pic, and she looks absolutely flawless. In the photo, Bey covers her breasts with her long, curly hair and left hand, while using her right hand to tenderly touch her bump.

“I have three hearts,” she lovingly captioned the pic. Of course, Bey is referring to the fact that there’s two babies inside her — on Feb. 1, she announced that she’s pregnant with twins! There were tons of other pics posted to her website, too, including the cutest one of daughter, Blue Ivy, 5, kissing her mom’s baby bump, a sexy underwater shoot and MORE!

Bey made the announcement via Instagram with yet another revealing photo, this time in nothing but a bra and underwear to show off how big her bump already is. “We would like to share her love and happiness,” she wrote, speaking for herself and husband, Jay Z. “We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes.” Fans and celebrities alike were thrilled over the announcement, and in just six hours, Bey beat Selena Gomez’s 6.3 million Instagram like record. No big deal!

Bey and Jay are already parents to five-year-old Blue, who is totally going to be the best big sister EVER. As HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY reported, she’s been begging her famous parents for a sibling for quite some time — and now she’s getting TWO!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Bey’s naked photo shoot?

