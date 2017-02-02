Beyonce & Jay Z: Why They ‘Bent Over Backwards’ To Keep Pregnancy A Secret From Friends

We already know Beyonce & Jay Z are secrecy masters, but the reason WHY they chose to be ultra private about their pregnancy news is actually pretty brilliant! In fact, they were so tactical that most of their friends didn’t even suspect! Find out the practical reason why they wanted to be so hush-hush here — it’ll explain EVERYTHING!

Beyonce, 35, and Jay Z, 47, are shouting their exciting pregnancy news from the rooftops NOW, but they weren’t always so open about their bundles of joy. In fact, the two apparently jumped through some major hoops in order to keep the news a secret for as long as they did. As crazy as it is, some of their close friends didn’t even have a clue that Bey was with child — talk about ninja moves! But once you know WHY they went to these great lengths, it all makes perfect sense.

“Beyonce and Jay have bent over backwards to keep this a secret, most of their friends didn’t even know,” an insider revealed to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “They were extremely worried about going through another miscarriage so only their family and a handful of friends and business associates knew, and they were all sworn to secrecy.”

Beyonce suffered a devastating miscarriage before daughter Blue Ivy, 5, was born in 2012. So we can totally understand why she’d want to make sure her twins were healthy before revealing her latest pregnancy to the world. “About two years ago, I was pregnant for the first time,” Beyonce said in her 2013 HBO documentary Life Is But a Dream. “I heard the heartbeat, which was the most beautiful music I ever heard in my life.” And after hearing that, Bey already “envisioned what my child would look like.” She also admitted she had started feeling “very maternal.”

“Being pregnant was very much like falling in love,” she said about her first pregnancy. “You are so open. You are so overjoyed. There’s no words that can express having a baby growing inside of you, so of course you want to scream it out and tell everyone.” However, before she could share the news, she lost the child in the blink of an eye.

“I flew back to New York to get my check up – and no heartbeat,” she said. “Literally the week before I went to the doctor, everything was fine, but there was no heartbeat.” The singer then did what she does best and hit the studio to write “the saddest song I’ve ever written in my life… It was the saddest thing I’ve ever been through,” she said.

Luckily all of that is in the past now though, and she and Jay Z are over-the-moon about growing their family. But while many people DIDN’T know they were expecting, one person who definitely did know was Beyonce’s mom Tina Knowles, 63. “WOW I don’t have to keep the secret anymore😀I am soooo happy ❤️❤️God is so good❤️ twin blessings,” the designer wrote on Instagram on Feb. 1. We could not be happier for the superstar couple!

