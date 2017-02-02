Beyonce Faces Scary Risks If She Performs At Coachella While Pregnant — Expert Says

REX Shutterstock

But what does this mean for Coachella? While we’d all love to see Beyonce rock it out at the Cali music festival, since announcing she’s pregnant with twins, her performance has suddenly became super risky! Speaking with an expert EXCLUSIVELY, HollywoodLife.com has even learned that if she hits the stage, she could be majorly risking the health of her babies.

Beyonce, 35, hasn’t officially cancelled her headlining performances at Coachella come April, but she may want to STRONGLY reconsider her appearance! After all, the singer is now pregnant with twins, which completely changes everything. Even worse, following through with the performance runs serious risks for both her and her two little ones — yikes!

“Carrying twins is a lot harder on the body, there is much more of a need to decrease physical activity,” Sherry Ross, MD, OB/GYN and Women’s Health Expert at Providence Saint John’s Health Center in Santa Monica, CA, revealed to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Normally it’s recommended for women carrying twins to decrease their activity by 50 percent by 28 weeks… Beyonce will certainly need to slow down a lot.”

And as important as staying low-key is for Bey’s health during this delicate time, it’s even MORE essential if she and Jay Z, 47, conceived these twins via in vitro fertilization — which is a super strong possibility. “If these are IVF twins she will be even more restricted,” Dr. Rose, who authored She-ology, The Definitive Guide to Women’s Intimate Health explained. “She will likely be on what is called home-rest. No exercise and nothing strenuous. Even lifting her daughter will be restricted.”

Pretty extreme, right? But there IS still some hope for her Coachella gigs! The star will most likely be 30 weeks along by the time Coachella arrives, and according to Dr. Rose, simply singing up on stage shouldn’t be an issue. “It’s fine for her to be up there on stage singing, but her signature dance moves won’t be a part of the performance — at least I wouldn’t recommend it,” the doctor said.

“She’ll have to be very cautious and keep sure to stay very hydrated. And she will probably be moving very gingerly. The heat is a factor in pre-term labour so maybe her OB-GYN will be in the audience.” As far as Bey’s risks go though, we’re not sure she’ll even want to risk appearing on stage! “As the uterus gets bigger, aside from preterm labour, there’s the chance of premature rupture of the membrane, high blood pressure, and gestational diabetes.”

But Coachella or no Coachella, fans may still get to see Beyonce perform while pregnant — at Superbowl LI! There’s been major talk that Beyonce may make a surprise guest appearance in her home city of Huston during Lady Gaga‘s halftime show. How amazing would that be? Gaga even fueled rumors herself when she posted an Instagram pic with a bee emoji!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — do you think Beyonce should cancel her Coachella performance this spring?

