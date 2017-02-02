Beyonce Crushes Selena Gomez’s Instagram Record With Epic Pregnancy Pic

Image Courtesy of Instagram

Take that Selena Gomez! Beyonce completely shattered the singer’s already insane Instagram record for most liked post of all time on Feb. 1 with one epic photo — a snap of herself baring her pregnant belly along with the announcement that she was expecting twins!

Beyonce, 35, and Jay Z, 47, gave the world something to scream about when they announced via Instagram on Feb. 1 that the singer was carrying two little buns in her oven! We don’t know if the Carters had any idea what they had just unleashed on the world, as everyone started to FREAK OUT over the news.

Social media went so insane that in less than eight hours the “Formation” singer’s post had garnered 6.4 million likes and over 339,000 comments; acquiring 2.4 million likes and 166,000 comments in the first hour alone. This made Queen Bey’s post the most liked in the history of Instagram. Needless to say, it was epic to watch. Unless you were Selena Gomez, 24, who just so happens to be the previous record holder.

when your lyrics are on the bottle 😛 #ad A photo posted by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Jun 25, 2016 at 2:03pm PDT

The “Hands To Myself” singer’s record-breaking post is an absolutely gorgeous professional shot of her drinking a bottle of Coca-Cola with the lyrics “You’re the Spark” from her hit song “Me & The Rhythm” written on the label. The post has collected 6.3 million likes since it was posted in June 2016. Impressive? At the time, sure. But now that Bey’s post has crushed that record in less than 24 hours, Selena’s number is looking teeny tiny.

To be fair, Selena didn’t have a shot at keeping her title once Bey revealed the pic of her wearing beautiful lingerie while cradling her stunning pregnant belly. “We would like to share our love and happiness,” Beyonce captioned the pic. “We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters.” Sorry, Selena, but you can’t mess with Queen Bey.

