Beyonce & Jay Z: Why She Showed Off Baby Bump In Beautiful Pregnancy Post

Courtesy of Beyonce.com

Usually a private couple, Beyonce and Jay Z totally went against the grain by announcing her pregnancy on Instagram! The singer gathered millions of likes in a matter of minutes, but why did she decide to flaunt her baby bump so publicly? We’ve got the EXCLUSIVE answer!

Beyonce, 35, and Jay Z, 47, are one of our FAVORITE Hollywood couples. Why? Because despite their dream team status, they live a very low-key life. That is until the “Formation” singer totally broke the internet with her pregnancy post on Feb. 1. “Although Beyonce and Jay are notoriously private people, she knew she was going to announce her pregnancy in a very public way this time around,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She didn’t like all the haters during her last pregnancy saying she was faking it. It hurt. She wanted to nip that nonsense right away this time around.”

In the months leading up to her big announcement, our sources had a feeling that she was hiding a secret because everyone in Beyonce’s camp was keeping quiet. Normally they would have flat out denied the rumors, so we knew something was up. Ever since going public with her twins, the former Super Bowl performer has been flaunting her bump in NEW photoshoots! Beyonce swims underwater in one, and cradles her tummy in the NUDE in another. Jay Z is a very lucky man!

In case you’re wondering just how huge this news is, let’s break it down. Beyonce’s pregnancy post got more likes in 8 hours than the picture of Selena Gomez drinking a coke. Selena’s post gathered 6.3 million likes since it was posted in June 2016, which sounds really impressive, until you look at Bey’s. The expectant mother has about 8 million likes now, and that number is only growing — just like her baby bump! We couldn’t be happier!

HollywoodLifers, are you surprised that Beyonce flaunted her bump so publicly?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.