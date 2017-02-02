Bella Thorne’s ‘Groovy, Fun, Freestyle’ Dance Class — All The Exclusive Details

Image Courtesy of Insta

Bella Thorne showed off her amazing dancing skills while helping a bunch of kids get their groove on on Feb. 1 when she taught her very own dance class in Studio City! The manager of Millennium Dance Studio gives HollywoodLife.com all of EXCLUSIVE details, right here.



Imagine taking a dance class from the star of Disney’s Shake It Up! It would be pretty awesome, right? Well you don’t have to imagine it, because it’s totally real! Bella Thorne, 19, took over Millennium Dance Studio in Studio City, CA on Feb. 1 to show a bunch of kids how to get their own baller moves. We showed you the steamy pics, and now Millennium Dance Studio manager Dahveeb Alvarado has given HollywoodLife.com all of the EXCLUSIVE details about her day on the dance floor.

“All the kids in Bella’s class had a great time, they loved that Bella stayed for pictures and autographs at the end. They loved her!” Dahveeb told us. “The class was a groovy fun class, Bella was helping people that don’t really dance to try to get into the spirit of learning to dance. It was a groovy, fun, freestyle class.” How cool is that!?

You would think that getting a star actress to spend a day teaching at your studio would take a lot of convincing, but this whole thing was actually Bella’s brainchild! “It was her idea to teach the class,” explained Dahveeb. “Her management reached out to us for her to teach so we gave her an opportunity to teach and all of her fans that were here, taking the class, they had a lot of fun!”

If you’re weeping because you feel like you missed a once in a lifetime opportunity to take a class from Bella, cheer up! “She might do an ongoing weekly class at Millennium,” the manager explained. “Bella mentioned it to the students, so that might be happening here.” We sure hope so!

HollywoodLifers, would you take a dance class with Bella? Let us know!

