Bella Thorne Gets Half Naked For New ‘Mannequin Challenge’ Video — Watch Sexy Video

Courtesy of Instagram

Better late than never! Bella Thorne has finally done the Mannequin Challenge and holy cow was it worth the wait! You have to see the video where she’s flaunting her half-naked body while breaking into a racy dance.

Well there, it turns out Bella Thorne is a real crowd pleaser, as she’s flaunting her super ripped body for her fans in a red-hot Mannequin Challenge video. The 19-year-old actress is definitely late to the fad which is SO darn 2016, but we’ll forgive her because she totally brings on the heat in a down and dirty sweat covered boogie. The Famous in Love star hosted a big dance class at L.A.’s Millenium Dance Studio Feb. 1 and made sure to get all of her pals in on the action for the Instagram video.

Of course it wouldn’t be Bella if she wasn’t half-naked, wearing a small bra and a low slung pair of dark drawstring pants. She’s glimmering with sweat after just leading the high energy workout and the video opens with her standing still along with a room jam-packed with fellow dancers. Rae Sremmurd’s “Black Beetle” cues up and as soon as the beat comes up, everyone breaks out their best moves!

The starlet wanted to get people who may not be in the dancing spirit going in a big way by teaching the class, showing off her fly moves and helping everyone tap into their inner goddess. The class was mostly made up of young women, but included some youngsters as well who wanted to get in on the fun. It looks like everyone had a total blast, so hopefully Bella will be teaching more classes in the future. For only $20, it’s a total steal to be able to spend an hour dancing alongside the stunning star!

HollywoodLifers, would you love to take a dance class from Bella?

