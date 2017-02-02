Courtesy of Instagram

Bella Thorne is working on her fitness, and we’re her witness. The workout enthusiast led a wild, glitter-fueled dance class in LA today (Feb. 2), where she flaunted her sexy cleavage and washboard abs. We’ve got the crazy pics AND video, right here!

Leader of the pack! Already a woman of many talents, Bella Thorne, 19, has recently picked up a NEW hobby! The singer-turned-model-turned actress is now a dance instructor, who’s classes are unlike anything you’ve ever seen before. When Bella showed up on Feb. 2 to teach a bunch of girls some moves, she totally went wild on the dance floor, swinging her arms and legs into the air (like she just don’t care). Her toned body was DRIPPING with sweat, and her face was covered in blue glitter. SEE HER EPIC DANCE CLASS HERE.

If this is something you’d be interested it, hit up Millennium Dance Complex in Studio City — that’s where Bella was dancing! Her classes are only $20, but there’s probably a year-long waitlist to attend. In the meantime, we’ll live vicariously through the energetic pictures. It’s seriously amazing to see what a free spirit Bella has become. The blue-haired beauty is nothing like the cookie-cutter Disney star she used to be — you know, with her nipple ring, dyed locks, and fluid sexuality. If this is the new and improved Bella, we totally support it!

Fittingly, along with her bold fashion statements comes an outspoken personality you can’t help but fall in love with. Even if it’s a little zany and quirky at times. Bella is one of those celebs who’s brutally honest on Twitter, asking the questions most of us are too scared to. When the stunner went to see her gynecologist, she asked if it’s weird to “stick fingers in vaginas all day.” Sure it’s a little weird, but come on, like you’ve never wondered that before!

HollywoodLifers, would YOU like to take a dance class with Bella?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.