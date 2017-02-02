‘Beauty & The Beast’: Listen To The Epic Full Version Of Ariana Grande & John Legend’s Duet

REX/Shutterstock

You’re going to need to take a seat for this. The full version of Ariana Grande and John Legend’s ‘Beauty & the Beast’ duet is here, and it’s even more enchanting than we ever thought possible. Listen now and fall in love with the classic song all over again.

People thought it was impossible for Ariana Grande and John Legend to be able to hold a candle to Celine Dion and Peabo Bryson‘s original version of “Beauty & the Beast.” After listening to this new and full cover of the song, all of that doubt is gone. To listen, click the link at the bottom of this article!

Ariana and John’s voices mesh so well together. They have perfect harmony and can sing those high notes like nobody’s business. There’s no way Celine is not proud of Ariana! This version of the song doesn’t sound exactly like the original, but that’s a good thing. The two versions need to be a bit different! The song’s producer, Ron Fair, admitted that the new version would have a “new school-old school fresh treatment that shows the soulfulness and power of what a great melody and lyric can inspire.”

The full version of Ariana and John’s version of “Beauty & the Beast” dropped early in Australia and New Zealand on Feb. 2. The track was released as a gift to fans who bought their Beauty & the Beast movie tickets early on Fandango! The song was made available for download on Feb. 3. in the United States.

The live-action version of Beauty & the Beast will be released March 17. The movie stars Emma Watson as Belle and Dan Stevens as the Beast. Emma Thompson, Ewan McGregor, Ian McKellen, Audra McDonald, Josh Gad, Luke Evans, and Kevin Kline.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Ariana and John’s “Beauty & the Beast” duet? Let us know!

