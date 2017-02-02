Justin Timberlake Is The Strong Silent Type In Bai’s Dapper Super Bowl Commercial

Image Courtesy of Bai / Instagram

Something has taken the words out of Justin Timberlake’s mouth… and his stare has done the same to us. The sexy singer is supposed to be selling drinks by Bai, but that dapper look he’s rocking has our mind occupied in other kinds of ways.

Someone call Terri Nunn, because Justin Timberlake has taken our breath away! The thirst is real in Bai’s Super Bowl commercial and, thankfully for us, they’re selling all kinds of refreshingly low-calorie fruit drinks. Dressed like an old Hollywood stud, Justin stares down the camera like he’s just stolen the land your family has owned for decades. But he’s totally one of those bad guys who convinces you it was your idea all along.

When the Big Game is on, make sure nobody messes with your spot on the couch. #SB51 #happybdayjustin A video posted by Bai (@drinkbai) on Jan 31, 2017 at 12:16pm PST

We’ve already watched the clip a handful of times. There are no words. Literally, no words leave the “Can’t Stop The Feeling!” singer’s mouth throughout the video. If he had chosen to drop some knowledge, it might’ve been about how each “exotic” flavor of Bai is “antioxidant-infused using coffee fruit.” Before you run into the street screaming “Wtf is a coffee fruit,” we’re here to tell you that the coffee bean starts its life living inside of a fruit that resembles a cranberry. #MindBlown

To top it all of, those fun juices are all good for your waistline too. They come in at only five calories per bottle, so you can basically have as many as you like as you chow down on KFC’s gold chicken. How many Bai’s do you think Justin drinks? Do you think Jessica Biel enjoys her husband lookin’ all dapper as much as we do? All we’re saying is that this commercial has finally given us a reason to forget that disturbing Humpty Dumpty reboot TurboTax unleashed on the world.

HollywoodLifers, where does this commercial land on your list of favorites from this year’s big game? What else could Justin sell you in that smoking jacket?

