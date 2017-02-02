Audi’s Powerful Super Bowl Commercial Champions Equal Pay For Women

Audi is getting political with its Super Bowl LI spot! Along with evoking our love of nostalgia, the automaker is demanding equal pay for equal work. But does the message stick the landing? Watch now and decide for yourself.

Everyone has a voice… including car companies. Audi sends that message loud and clear with its Super Bowl LI commercial. Women deserve to be respected in the workplace and receive equal pay for equal work. The clip plays heavily off of our newfound love of anything even remotely nostalgic. That’s okay with us, especially considering how badass it is to watch a young woman slay the competition in a downhill soap box derby.

Sepia tones must be the new black, because they are pouring out of the ad – simply titled Daughter – at every turn. The camera keeps focus on several racers, but a handful stick out of the crowd. How safe it is that these children are racing at sunset is not up for us to debate, that’s for you to do in the comments section. What is worth discussing is the impact the story might have on the much-needed conversations we’ll have going forward.

“What do I tell my daughter,” ponders the father of a racing daughter. “Do I tell her that her grandpa is worth more than her grandma? That her dad is worth more than her mom? Do I tell her that, despite her education, her drive, her skills, her intelligence… she will automatically be valued as less than any man she ever meets?” We probably should have warned you to grab the tissues. Thankfully, a dash of hope brings the intimate moment to a close. “Or maybe, I’ll be able to tell her something different.”

We’ve got to admit, this is one of the most sincere out of this year’s commercial crop. From Colonel Sanders hawking gold chicken and Steve Carell making Honda a cool kid to Melissa McCarthy running for her life, a lot of Audi’s competition went straight for the funny bone. And while laughing in stressful times is definitely a necessity, you shouldn’t shy away from thought provoking moments… even during the Super Bowl.

