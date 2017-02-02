Ariana Grande Pregnant? Fans Freak Out After Shocking Tweet Claims She’s Expecting 1st Child

REX/Shutterstock

This is so crazy! The Associated Press published a jaw-dropping tweet on Feb. 1, reporting that Ariana Grande is pregnant with her first child, right after the news broke that Beyonce is having twins. Fans immediately freaked out over the prospect that Ariana is expecting, but wait — there’s more to the story. Here’s what’s really going on…

Relax: it was just a fluke! Ariana Grande, 23, is not pregnant, even though the Associated Press told everyone just that in an accidental tweet via their @APEntertainment account, as Us Weekly reported. “Ariana Grande is pregnant, guess who’s the father? #ArianaGrande,” the account tweeted along with a photo of Ariana. Whoops!

AP quickly deleted the tweet, and issued an apology: “@APEntertainment has deleted from its account a tweet about Ariana Grande. It was unauthorized. We are investigating.”

.@APEntertainment has deleted from its account a tweet about Ariana Grande. It was unauthorized. We are investigating. — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) February 2, 2017

Of course, that didn’t keep fans from losing their ish. “If @ArianaGrande is pregnant my life is over,” one person tweeted about the “Side to Side” singer. “Wait what she’s pregnant!?” another exclaimed. Take a look at more tweets below:

If @ArianaGrande is pregnant my life is over 😭 — Stephan Vaughn (@stephanbvaughn) February 2, 2017

Just imagine a pregnant Ariana Grande. So cute! 😭 — . (@seansdeluxe) February 2, 2017

First Beyonce is pregnant and now little Ariana Grande! — J.LOVER/T.SWIFT☆♡☆X (@glamourgirl1970) February 2, 2017

This all comes on the heels of Beyonce‘s shocking news that she’s pregnant with twins (for real! We promise). The “Single Ladies” singer’s announcement more or less broke the Internet, and in the 24 hours since, we’ve been treated to a steady stream of gorgeous pregnancy photos. We could all use a little cheering up these days, so this was perfect timing on Bey’s part!

Finally, fans and celebs have been filling Bey’s inbox with messages of congratulations.”Congrats to my best friend Beyonce I love you so much. Hive forever,” Chrissy Teigen tweeted. So sweet! We absolutely can’t wait to meet the newest members of the Beyhive.

HollywoodLifers, were you shocked when you saw that Ari could be pregnant? Tell us what you think of all this!

