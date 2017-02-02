Angelina Jolie Begs Trump To End Refugee Ban: Targeting Weak Doesn’t Make Us Strong

REX Shutterstock

Angelina Jolie has devoted her life and massive amounts of money to helping refugees and vulnerable people around the world, and she’s absolutely furious about Donald Trump’s Muslim ban! In a new op-ed, she slams the new president for ‘targeting the weakest’ people of the world. Here’s the scoop.

Angelina Jolie, 41, like many Americans, is absolutely fed up with Donald Trump’s recent actions against the helpless refugees of the Middle East. On Feb. 2, she wrote an op-ed for the New York Times to explain why the new president’s refugee ban is not only cruel, but useless.

“Every time we depart from our values we worsen the very problem we are trying to contain,” the mother of six says, speaking of President Bush’s actions following the tragedy of 9/11. “We must never allow our values to become the collateral damage of a search for greater security. Shutting out door to refugees or discriminating among them is not our way, and does not make us safer. Acting out of fear is not our way. Targeting the weakest does not show strength,” she pleaded.

Angelina has made refugees a personal cause of hers since she witnessed the atrocities in Cambodia while filming Tomb Raider in 2001. She began working with UNICEF to meet with Afghan refugees in Pakistan, and was so moved that she donated $1 million to them. Since then, she’s spent the last 16 years visiting several war-torn countries, and meeting with the vulnerable people that Donald considers such a threat, so she has intimate knowledge of just how kind and helpless these innocent people are.

Instead of targeting them, Angelina offers Donald a new plan: work with them to take down terrorism. “We have to make common cause with people of all faiths and backgrounds fighting the same threat and seeking the same security,” she begged. “This is where I should hope any president of our great nation would lead on behalf of all Americans.” Bravo, Angie!

