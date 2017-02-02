Aaron Paul just can’t catch a break! The actor broke onto ‘The Price is Right’ set with the help of James Corden on the Feb. 1 episode of ‘The Late Late Show,’ and finally got his chance at redemption after he lost a car on the show as a contestant 17 years ago!

Yes, Aaron Paul really was a contestant on The Price is Right in 2000, and he made it all the way to the showcase. During the final moments of the Showcase Showdown where he was competing for car, he overbid by only $132, and his episode ended in absolute heartbreak.

You can say that his life has turned around a bit since then, so during a visit to The Late Late Show on Feb. 1, he decided to take his turn at the Showcase Showdown one last time.

“We are outside the studios of The Price is Right, where 17 years ago, Aaron suffered the heartbreak of his life,” James Corden said to the cameras in a clip on the show where he and Aaron broke onto the set to “give Aaron Paul some Price is Right redemption.”

When they get in and begin playing around on set, naturally Drew Carey, the current host of the show appears and ultimately decides to help them out. However, he says Aaron can’t play the Showcase unless he has an opponent — so James steps in. They bid on the same car that Aaron had outbid in 2000 (he had guessed $26,500), so naturally he bid $26,000.

James however factored in the fact that the car was now 17 years old, so he only bet $4,500. Yes, once again Aaron lost, but this time he was over by $21,200. So, Aaron ran off stage and started stealing some work out equipment, yelling “f–k you, Price is Right and f–k you, James!”

