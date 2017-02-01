Beyonce’s Pregnancy A Problem For Coachella Gig: Will She Still Headline Show?

Uh oh! Beyonce’s big revelation that she’s pregnant with twins wasn’t exactly music to the ears of the folks running the Coachella Music Festival, where she’s scheduled to be one of 2017’s headlining acts. We’ve got the details on if she’s still going to make her big appearance.

While we’re all celebrating the news that Beyonce, 35, is pregnant with twins, the company producing the Coachella Music Festival is terrified that she might not be able to perform her scheduled Apr. 15 and 22 sets. TMZ spoke to sources at AEG and they were completely caught off guard with the news that she’s expecting, and they really aren’t sure what this is going to mean for her headlining gig.

One of their sources joked “The show will go on. She’ll just borrow Dave Grohl‘s big chair,” referencing the Foo Fighters’ lead singer having to perform seated after breaking his leg in 2015. We just can’t see Bey doing a whole show sitting down, so that probably was just an attempt at humor. On a more serious note, they’re actually not sure if Bey will still perform at the annual music fest, and that could cause some serious panic for ticket holders who paid to see her. Her shows are known for being physically grueling with such high intensity dancing, and it would be nearly impossible to pull off that act with a huge baby belly.

Queen Bey was announced back on Jan. 3 to be the marquee act for the festival, becoming the first woman in a decade to get the coveted Saturday night spot since Bjork did way back in 2007. She’s totally the main draw for the three-day concert, where you’ve got to purchase the full weekend of passes even if you just wanted to see certain acts.

The singer is estimated to be about four months along, so by the time Coachella rolls around she’d be six months pregnant with twins, so that could really limit her movement. Her fans will probably be massively let down if she ends up cancelling, but true members of the Beyhive would totally understand that the health of her unborn twins is more important than any concert!

