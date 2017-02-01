The whole world has been wondering why Corinne Olympios, 25, has a ‘nanny’ at home; and now we know. ‘The Bachelor’ contestant shocked all the ladies in the mansion when sharing that Raquel, her nanny, cooks, cleans and basically does everything for her. Now, she’s is explaining it all to Ellen.

“Raquel actually works with my family. She’s been with us for 18 years. She moved with us to Florida from New Jersey. She’s kind of like my everything,” Corinne Olympios, 25, said during The Ellen DeGeneres Show on February 1. We saw in Corinne’s introduction that she was asking Raquel to get her a “snack” while she worked from home on her “multi-million dollar company.”

“She raised my sister, she helped my mom through cancer. She’s great. She’s a part of my family,” she told Ellen DeGeneres. “She’s not like my nanny, like my babysitter. Nanny is a word that I use for her because I have a lot of respect for her and she’s kind of a mother figure for me, so I don’t like saying cleaning lady or housekeeper.”

Of course, Corinne has also made headlines for being very aggressively sexual with Nick Viall, but she isn’t going to apologize for that.

“That is the real me. It definitely is a real side of me. But there are many other sides to me,” Corinne told Ellen. “I am an older sister. I run a business. I am an athlete — I work out every day. I have a trainer. I just think you’ll see a lot more of Corinne as the season goes on — clothed.”

So it sounds like she’s not going anywhere anytime soon! On this week’s episode, Nick took Corinne and Taylor on a two-on-one date but ultimately felt more of a connection with Corinne, sending Taylor packing. So clearly he’s into her aggressive nature. And hey, at least she’s being true to herself!

HollywoodLifers, are you Team Corinne? Let us know!