Noah Cyrus: 5 Things To Know About Miley’s Little Sis Who’s Launching Her Own Music Career

REX/Shutterstock

Noah Cyrus bursted onto the music scene with her new single ‘Make Me (Cry),’ and she’s striking out on her own path from her sister Miley. Get everything you need to know about Noah here!

She may be Miley Cyrus’s, 24, little sister, but Noah Cyrus, 17, has her own voice. With her debut single “Make Me (Cry)” heating up the charts, Noah is kicking her music career off with a hit. Read up on everything you need to know about the next Cyrus joining in the family business!

1. She’s just started getting into the music game.

Noah released “Make Me (Cry)” at the end of 2016 with collaborator Labrinth and it’s kind of amazing. She totally stunned audiences around the world with her emotional acoustic performance. The track, about a challenging relationship, even made it onto Billboard‘s Hot 100 list back in December. She announced her first album will be called NC-17 on Instagram. We cannot wait!

2. Noah is taking some sound advice from her big sis.

Noah has said Miley told her, “to not look myself up, ever. I’ve turned my comments off on Instagram. I think that was the best thing I could have done right now.” Noah has getting all sorts of advice from Miley and said she’s “so supportive.” Aw that’s so sweet to see Miley being there for her sister!

3. She’s all about the throwback pics.

Noah has a rockin’ Instagram that we’re totally obsessed with. She has a really artsy style that we’re really into, but we just cannot get enough of her family and throwback pics. Check out that pic of her dad Billy Ray Cyrus, 55, from back in the day! “Pops lookin like Elvis,” she wrote beneath it. LOL!

pops lookin like elvis @billyraycyrus A photo posted by NC (@noahcyrus) on Jan 27, 2017 at 1:19pm PST

4. She’s ready for the comparisons between her and Miley.

“We’re going to be told that we sound alike. I’ve been expecting that,” she’s said, “It doesn’t take me by surprise, and it doesn’t bother me.” Noah’s voice does have elements of Miley in her, but she definitely as a sound that is all her own.

5. She loves Snapchat.

Like any other 17 year-old, Noah is totally into Snapchat. She gets a kick out of posting hilarious pics to her Instagram and Snapchat with those crazy filters, of course. Whether she’s posing a puppy or a reindeer during the holidays, Noah still knows how to goof off with her friends. Gotta love it!

#tbt 🐶 @labrinth A photo posted by NC (@noahcyrus) on Jan 5, 2017 at 9:05pm PST

HollywoodLifers, are you pumped for new music from Noah? Sound off in the comments below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.