Groundhog Day: When Is It & Why Are People So Excited For It

The time has come to find out if we’ll have six more weeks of winter or if spring will come six weeks early! It all comes down to whether or not Punxsutawney Phil sees his shadow or not on Feb. 2 — here’s everything you need to know about the holiday!

Groundhog Day falls on February 2 every year and takes place at Gobbler’s Knob in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania. Following tradition, the famous groundhog, Punxsutawney Phil, will leave his burrow at 7:25 a.m. and look for his shadow, which will predict whether or not we’re in for a brutal winter or early spring.

The longtime myth says that if Phil sees his shadow, it’s a bad omen — there’ll be six more weeks of bad weather and the groundhog will return to his hole. However, if he does not see his shadow, that means spring is coming, and Phil will stay above ground, so there’s a 50/50 chance we’ll have something to be VERY excited about come Feb. 2!

Remember, Punxsutawney Phil is the only accurate predictor of what’s to come, so don’t believe any of those impostors! If you’re intrigued by all this and want to check out the ceremony as it happens, you can tune in and check out a live stream RIGHT HERE — remember, this will go down early, likely in the 7:00 hour ET.

Last year, Phil didn’t see his shadow, so we got an early spring, however, that’s not very common. Of his 129 predictions, Phil has only predicted a short winter 18 times and a long winter 102, with 9 occasions not recorded. However, his accuracy rate is only listed at 39 percent, so even if the results aren’t what you’re wishing for tomorrow, there’s still hope!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Punx will see his shadow this year? Or will spring come sooner than we think!?

