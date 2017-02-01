Hull City Vs. Manchester United Live Stream: Watch The Premier League Online

Rex/Shutterstock

Third time’s the charm! Manchester United faces Hull City on Feb. 1, the third meeting in less than a month. Will the Tigers or Red Devils walk away with the decisive win? Fans better tune in to find out!

So far, 2017 has seen Manchester United and Hull City develop an interesting little rivalry. The Red Devils and Tigers met in the English Football League Cup semi-finals, with each squad taking a win in the two-game playoff (with Man U ultimately advancing.) Now, these two clash in the Premier League. This match is set for 3:00 PM ET and considering what has happened between these two so far, no one should miss it!

Since this is the Premier League, expect manager Jose Mourinho to pull out all the big guns for Man. U to win this one. Paul Pogba, 23, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, 35, and Antonio Valencia, 31, will be in the lineup, according to Bleacher Report, with the manager saying Eric Bailly, 22, will be fit enough to play this match.

Who won’t be in the lineup? Any surprise last-minute transfers. Jose shot down any talk that he was going to make any new additions to the Manchester United roster. “We don’t have players coming in or going out,” he said. While there weren’t any major moves done during this period, there’s always the summer. “Do I know what I want for the next [transfer] window? Yes. Possible? I always try my best. I try to be realistic.”

For Hull City supporters, they’ve had a dramatic 2017. The team’s midfielder, Ryan Mason, 25, suffered a fractured skull during a Jan. 22 game with Chelsea. After undergoing surgery, he was released on Jan. 30, according to ESPN FC. “Ryan will now continue his recovery and early stages of rehabilitation at home,” a statement from Hull City read, “and the club would once again like to place on record its thanks to everybody who has been involved in Ryan’s care so far.” Hopefully, he’s watching as his Tigers try to secure another win!

