Atletico Madrid Vs. Barcelona Live Stream: Watch The Copa Del Rey Semifinals

Rex/Shutterstock

Get ready! The Copa del Rey semifinals are here, and with Real Madrid eliminated, can anyone stop Barcelona from taking the cup? Atletico Madrid certainly will try on Feb. 1, so don’t miss a single second of this match!

There are only four teams left: Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Celta Vigo, and Alaves. One of those squads will claim the 2017 Copa del Rey, and Barca would love to win their third consecutive cup. Standing in their way is Atletico in this first of two semifinal matches. Securing the win here could give a squad the vital momentum to propel them to the finals, so be ready when both teams hit the pitch at 3:00 PM ET.

Sports fans can watch this game online via beIN Sports official live stream (after they enter in their cable information.) CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE ATLETICO MADRID VS. BARCELONA COPA DEL REY LIVE STREAM

Blaugrana remains the all-time Copa del Rey winners, having taken 28 cups in the tournament’s 114 year history. Surprisingly, Athletic Bilbao is second, with 23 wins, four more than Real Madrid’s 19. Atletico comes in at fourth place with 10, and they’d love to add another one here.

Los Rojiblancos have a decent chance of taking this first game, as Barca will head into this game without Andres Iniesta, Sergio Busquets and Lucas Digne, according to ESPN FC. Sergio sprained his ankle ligaments during Barcelona’s 4-0 trouncing of Eibar on Jan. 22, while Lucas is sidelines with a knee injury. As for Andres? He was unable to train so he won’t be available with this match.

“I’m happy with what I have,” Barcelona manager Luis Enrique said on Jan. 31. “I am delighted with my squad. Throughout the season you have absences, so it’s not the moment to talk about players that aren’t [available], but to talk about the players that are.” Yeah, he better be happy with this squad. After all, he still has Lionel Messi, 29, Luis Suarez, 29, and Neymar, 24, on the team.

Hopefully the refs pay better attention during this game than Barca’s La Liga match against Real Betis. Neymar was about to win the game for Barca, scoring a point that would have broken the 1-1 tie. Yet, an official waved off what was an obvious goal, which made the match a draw! Will Barca’s luck be better with this game or will the refs deny them another victory?

Who do you think will win this game, HollywoodLifers? Will Barcelona take the first game?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.