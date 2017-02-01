Travis Scott Takes Nasty Fall Off Stage At Drake Concert & Keeps Performing In Epic Video

Oh no! Drake brought Travis Scott out on stage for a surprise performance on Feb. 1 at his show in London, but we bet Travis wishes he denied the invitation because he took a devastating fall! Like a champ, he didn’t even stop performing. Watch here!

This is totally crazy! Drake’s fans in London got a special treat at his Boy Meets World concert on Feb. 1 when he brought out a special guest — Travis Scott! The crowd went wild when the 24-year-old rapper ran on stage, but the fun came abruptly to a halt when he went crashing through a hole in the ground!

Travis was singing his hit “Goosebumps” with Drake filling in for Kendrick Lamar, and he was so hyped that he basically catapulted himself onto the stage. However, there was some kind of inflatable “globe” that he ran into and broke in the middle, and he just fell straight through a deep hole! Luckily, Drake was there to lend him a hand to get back out, and he seemed to be okay. He never even stopped singing! It was SO EPIC!

Drake felt really bad not just for Travis, but also for his fans after the mishap, and offered to give them all a refund! “I’m doing this sh*t for free tonight. I don’t give a f*ck,” he says. It sounds like they didn’t miss out on much, since Travis still performed “Pick Up The Phone” and “Antidote” before the nasty spill.

We are a little surprised to see that Drake brought Travis out in the first place. In 2016 the two seemed to be battling for Rihanna’s heart, and Riri allegedly went right back to Travis as a rebound after she and Drake split. Perhaps the shared heartbreak made them friends!

