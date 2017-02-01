REX Shutterstock

Could Tom Cruise’s on-screen leading lady turn into something more off-screen? Tom fancies his ‘M:I – Rogue Nation’ co-star Rebecca Ferguson the reported details are adorable!

Could Tom Cruise, 54, finally have found a new real life love interest? Reportedly, the Mission:Impossible – Rogue Nation star took a liking to his co-star Rebecca Ferguson, 33, according to OK! magazine. “It’s rare to have a character return to an M:I film, but Rebecca made a big impression on Tom,” a source told the mag.

So could we see Rebecca again in the next Mission movie? While it’s not official yet, reports are circling that she’ll be back again as Ilsa Faust if Tom has anything to say about it. “They really got along,” the source said, “so he wanted more flirty moments and more stunts, which he mentored her through last time.”

Tom allegedly reworked the script in order to give Rebecca a bigger role in the next movie. “He made sure she was a key part of the next installment,” the source told OK!. Wow, Tom is really into Rebecca! Reportedly, she even had a bit of a thing for Tom when she was younger. “He was my one crush,” she said in an interview back in 2015. She seemed to have a good time working with Tom too and called him “wonderful” and “hilarious.”

Rebecca has become a familiar face in recent years as her profile has risen. She ruled as Queen Elizabeth Woodville on The Crown and before starring with Tom in Rogue Nation. She even was in Florence Foster Jenkins with Meryl Streep and Hugh Grant before she trilled audiences with Emily Blunt in The Girl On The Train. Rebecca is said to be joining Tom back in London this spring as filming for the next M:I movie kicks off. We can’t wait!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think about Tom’s possible new leading lady? Tell us in the comments below!

