Tom Brady’s Crazy Diet — The 8 Super Healthy Foods He’s Banned: Fruits & Veggies

Tomatoes and potatoes? Forget about it! Professional athlete Tom Brady, who will compete in the Super Bowl on February 5 with his team The New England Patriots, follows an extremely strict diet that bans MSG, coffee, fungi, diary, eggplant, certain berries, tomatoes and more.

Tom has been in SEVEN Super Bowls and is one of the greatest football players of all time. Obviously, this diet is working for him, but it is extremely selective.

His personal chef Allen Campbell told Boston.com in January 2016 about the diet that Tom, his wife Gisele Bundchen and his kids eat: “So, 80 percent of what they eat is vegetables. [I buy] the freshest vegetables. If it’s not organic, I don’t use it. And whole grains: brown rice, quinoa, millet, beans. The other 20 percent is lean meats: grass-fed organic steak, duck every now and then, and chicken. As for fish, I mostly cook wild salmon.

It’s very different than a traditional American diet. But if you just eat sugar and carbs—which a lot of people do—your body is so acidic, and that causes disease…Sugar is the death of people.”

The chef continued, saying that Tom doesn’t eat “nightshade” vegetables or fruits other than bananas:

“No white sugar. No white flour. No MSG. I’ll use raw olive oil, but I never cook with olive oil. I only cook with coconut oil. Fats like canola oil turn into trans fats. … I use Himalayan pink salt as the sodium. I never use iodized salt.

[Tom] doesn’t eat nightshades, because they’re not anti-inflammatory. So no tomatoes, peppers, mushrooms, or eggplants. Tomatoes trickle in every now and then, but just maybe once a month. I’m very cautious about tomatoes. They cause inflammation. What else? No coffee. No caffeine. No fungus. No dairy.

The kids eat fruit. Tom, not so much. He will eat bananas in a smoothie. But otherwise, he prefers not to eat fruits.”

