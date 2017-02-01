REX/Shutterstock

Tom Brady is going for his record fifth Super Bowl win Feb. 5, and boy has he given us some epic plays in the big show over the years. Here are five times where number 12’s incredible skills really came through in helping the New England Patriots become NFL champs.

1. Tom Brady’s clutch five yard throw that kept the New England Patriots’ hopes alive in Super Bowl XXXVI.

In his first year as the team’s starter, Tom took the field looking at a tied 17-17 game against the St. Louis Rams with 1:21 left in the 4th quarter and no time outs remaining. On his first play he managed to escape nearly having the ball stripped by Rams defensive end Grant Wistrom, and dashed out of the pocket just in time to toss the ball to J. R. Redmond, keeping their forward momentum going. He then led them on a nine play, 53 yard drive downfield into field goal range, and Pats took it 20-17. Tom rightfully earned his first Super Bowl MVP title for his efforts.

2. Tom Brady’s game winning downfield march with one minute left in a tied Super Bowl XXXVIII.

In one of the most exciting last quarters Super Bowl’s in history, the New England Patriots were tied 29-29 against the Carolina Panthers with 1:08 left on the clock. Tom drove his team downfield into scoring range and thanks to a field goal came out on top in the 2004 game. He was named Super Bowl MVP for the second time in three years for his efforts to secure the big win.

3. Tom’s arm single handedly won Super Bowl XLIX with his four touchdown throws.

Number 12 connected four times with TD catches by Julian Edleman, Rob Gronkowski, Brandon LaFell and Danny Amendola in a 28-24 win over the Seattle Seahawks. He was named the game’s MVP yet again and set a Super Bowl record with 37 completions on 50 attempts for 328 yards, which resulted in his four touchdown throws.

4. Tom broke Joe Montana’s Super Bowl record of 11 touchdowns with his perfect toss in Super Bowl XLIX.

Tom Terrific threw a flawless four-yard spiral to Danny Amendola, giving him his 12th Super Bowl touchdown. He then surpassed the 49ers legend by becoming the most-scoring quarterback of all time in the big game! Talk about a GOAT.

5. Tom’s TD throw to Mike Vrabel to tie things up with the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl XXXIX.

While Mike primary played as a linebacker, he was used occasionally as a tight end and Tom found him open in the end zone for two yard toss that tied things up against the Eagles. Tom put up two of the teams’ three TD’s in the Patriots’s 24-21 win.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Tom is the greatest quarterback of all time?

