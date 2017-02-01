Get ready to see more of Corinne! ‘The Bachelor’ season 21 villain is reportedly making moves to get her own spinoff! Corinne really wants to be ‘famous’ and she’s ‘allowing herself’ to be portrayed as the villain. So does this mean she doesn’t end up with Nick?

Corinne Olympios, 24, The Bachelor season 21’s scene-stealer, is rumored to be in takes with ABC to star in her own reality show, according to OK! magazine. “Look, Corinne doesn’t want to marry Nick [Viall],” a source told the outlet. “She wants to be famous, end of story.”

The contestant has quickly became a Bachelor fan favorite, one that we love to hate. From begging Nick to lick whipped cream off her boob in front of the other girls to revealing she has a nanny at 24 years old, Corinne grabs the attention each and every week.

Corinne’s crazy life is perfect for a spinoff. Millions would watch her insane adventures. “It’s ridiculous that a woman in her twenties would need a nanny, but that’s what would make this must-watch TV,” the source continued. “Corinne is a walking reality show.”

Corinne is still in the running for Nick’s heart on The Bachelor, but it’s getting down to the wire. If she doesn’t get that Neil Lane engagement ring, we could see her pop up on Bachelor in Paradise. Who wouldn’t want to see Corinne and Chad Johnson share scenes? But it looks like producers may think Corinne has enough drama to warrant her own show!

The reality star clearly loves the attention, but Corinne promises she’s not fake. “That is the real me,” she told Ellen DeGeneres. “It definitely is a real side of me. But there are many other sides to me.”

HollywoodLifers, do you think Corinne should get her own reality show? Let us know!