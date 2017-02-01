‘The 100’ Season Premiere: Will Bellarke Finally Happen In Season 4?

‘The 100’ season 4 kicks off tonight, Feb. 1, so what’s next for Bellamy and Clarke? Bob Morley and Eliza Taylor reveal the state of Bellarke at the start of season 4 and if there’s a chance they’ll finally get together this season.

Bellamy and Clarke’s relationship has always been a focal point of The 100, even though it has never crossed over into romantic territory — yet. At the beginning of season 4, Bellamy and Clarke will finally be “on the same team again” and “sharing the leadership role,” Eliza Taylor told our sister TVLine. However, Clarke is not looking to be in a relationship right now because she’s “still grieving Lexa.”

Romance isn’t exactly on Bellamy’s mind either, since the world is *supposed* to be ending soon. Bob Morley knows why fans like the idea of a romantic Bellamy and Clarke: Bellamy has an emotional connection to Clarke that he doesn’t have with anyone else. “That’s why people might gravitate towards that [pairing], because there is a side of Bellamy that she brings out that doesn’t really come out with anybody else,” he told TVLine.

But don’t lose hope! Eliza notes that she thinks Clarke is “open to moving on” eventually, whether that be with Bellamy or someone else. “I really want her to get it on with someone,” Eliza said on a set visit, according to Den of Geek.

The 100 is based off of Kass Morgan’s books, and those who’ve read the books know what happens between Bellamy and Clarke. The show has definitely detoured from the books and haven’t even explored Bellarke’s romantic relationship, but there’s a strong possibility it could happen this season. At the end of the fourth novel in the series, The 100: Rebellion, Bellamy asks Clarke to marry him!

The 100 airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on The CW.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Clarke and Bellamy will ever get together? Let us know!