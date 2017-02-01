‘Teen Wolf’: Rewatch Stiles & Lydia’s Incredible Kiss From The Winter Finale

It was the moment Stydia fans had been waiting for since their last kiss — in season three! Stiles and Lydia shared one amazing, epic, and downright hot kiss after being reunited. Now you can watch it over and over again until the end of time.

Dylan O’Brien’s Stiles was only in two episodes of season 6A before the finale, so Stydia fans have been craving a good scene between these two characters. After Lydia’s love for Stiles opened the rift and allowed him to get back to Beacon Hills, it was only a matter of time before these two reunited.

Lydia (Holland Roden) saves Stiles from a Ghost Rider in the locker room, and that’s when everything changed. “I didn’t say it back,” Lydia says to Stiles, regarding those three special words he said to her in the season premiere. “You don’t have to,” he replies. Before we could blink, their bodies crashed into each other and they kissed!

This kiss means so much to fans of Stiles and Lydia’s relationship. Everyone has known how Stiles has felt about Lydia since day one, but it’s taken Lydia six seasons to realize that she loves him. The kiss was better than anything we could have ever imagined. Stydia forever!

Executive producer Jeff Davis told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY why it was Lydia’s love for Stiles that would bring him back. “We knew were only going to have Dylan O’Brien for a few episodes, and we were thinking, ‘How do we pay tribute to this character? How do we take him down a new path?’ For us, this was the time to bring Stiles and Lydia together and to make it incredibly meaningful.”

The final 10 episodes of Teen Wolf won’t air until summer 2017, and Jeff also revealed that the finale may have been the last time we’ll see Stiles due to Dylan’s filming schedule. He said that fans will have to wait and see where Stiles and Lydia’s relationship goes from here! Whatever happens, at least we’ll always have this kiss!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Stiles and Lydia are endgame? Let us know!