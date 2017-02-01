‘Teen Wolf’ Season 6B: EP Teases Return Of Fan Faves, Scott’s New Romance & More

You guys, there are only 10 episodes left of ‘Teen Wolf.’ HollywoodLife.com got the EXCLUSIVE scoop from EP Jeff Davis about 6B, and you can expect some of favorite characters to return! Crossing our fingers for Tyler Hoechlin and Colton Haynes!

What’s the time span of 6B?

It’s only a few weeks. It’s a very compressed timeline. We like our stories to be very fast and furious.

What can you say about the new villains?

I can that 6B season was inspired a bit by H.P. Lovecraft, and also inspired by the current state of affairs. The supernaturals become pariahs again. It becomes very hard for them, and they actually start to see the rise of new hunters, who are ready to get blood on their hands.

Since you said this may be the last time we see Stiles. Will there be more of their relationship, even just from Lydia’s point of view?

You’ll have to wait and see.

How will the characters have changed just a few months after the events of 6A?

They’re definitely feeling the effects of the previous season. They’re feeling certain gun shy, but they’re ready to move on. They’re preparing, each one, is preparing for life as an adult and life without Beacon Hills. One thing I can tell you about 6B is that it’s sort of like an extended goodbye. It will definitely feel like the last season. That was very kind of MTV to let us know early on so that we could make it feel like a last season and also bring back a few people that we haven’t seen in a long time.

Can you tease anybody in particular?

I can’t say specifically. All I can say is that I had a list of the people I wanted back, and I was hoping to get one of them, and I’m getting more than I thought I would. A lot more. It’s very nice to see because what you realize is that everyone who’s done the show has really fond memories of it and wants to come back. They don’t want it to end without a nod to their character or another appearance by their character.

What’s going to be happening with Malia going forward?

She wants out. She wants to experience the world. She wants to get the hell out of Beacon Hills as fast as Possible and live. But of course she’s not going to be able to very quickly in 6B. We concentrated a lot on Malia in 6B actually, so I’m excited for the audience to see how her character develops.

What about Theo? How is he going to fit within the pack?

Theo is becoming, once again, a reluctant ally, and he’s going to be brought back in early in 6B. We can’t let Cody Christian go. He’s too good of a guy.

What about the potential for romance for Scott?

I can tell you that something is brewing for Scott and romance, yes. We had thought about keeping Scott single, but we think Tyler Posey is such a good romantic lead, and we love writing scenes where he’s romantic. We had to do it.

We saw Argent and Melissa share a pretty hot kiss in the finale. Is their relationship going to develop further?

That will be developing, but in a very slow burn. A slow, awkward burn.

The first half of the season was about remembering and memories, what would say is the theme for the next 10 episodes?

I would say it’s very much about living in a world where you feel like the other. Where you feel like a pariah and you feel like an outsider. Next season is about being an outsider in a world that is… You know what’s funny, I came up with this idea as the election was going on and how we could mirror it in Teen Wolf and then I said to the writers, “Oh, this won’t really matter much soon anyway since Hillary is going to get elected.” And now it’s all changed. [Laughs] It surprisingly mirrors the current climate affairs in the world in how we can treat the other and how treat people who feel like outsiders. 6B is very much a story of outsiders.

Do you have plans to show Scott and Lydia in college?

We’re shooting a scene that is not college but like it this week. That involves a certain character, and I can’t tell you anything about it except that.

Teen Wolf returns in summer 2017.

HollywoodLifers, do you think we’ll see Stiles at all in 6B? Who do you think Scott’s new love interest is? Let us know!