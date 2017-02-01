Courtesy of Instagram

Um, squad meeting, please! Taylor Swift is being forced to pick sides when it comes to her friendships with Bella and Gigi Hadid and Selena Gomez, according to a new report, Feb. 1. Sel supposedly broke girl code when she decided to date Bella’s man, The Weeknd, so now Taylor’s apparently stuck in a sticky situation! Here’s what we know!

Taylor Swift, 27, is stuck between a rock and a hard place — aka she’s being forced to pick sides in the Selena Gomez, 24, Vs. Bella Hadid, 20, Gigi Hadid, 21, saga featuring The Weeknd, 26, according to Life & Style, Feb. 1. Here’s the breakdown.

In Bella and Gigi’s corner: “Bella is trying to convince Taylor to drop Selena from the group, and Taylor is freaking out about what to do,” the mag claims. And, since Selena apparently broke girl code, (aka, don’t date your friend’s ex), “Taylor can see where Bella is coming from.” Although the mag didn’t have any take on Gigi’s thoughts, we’re thinking that they’ve included her on “team Bella” because they’re sisters… duh.

In Selena’s corner: “Selena’s told friends [that] the Hadid girls were never her real friends,” an insider tells the mag — OUCH! “But, she is worried about how upset it makes Taylor to be in the middle.” Yikes.

However, there’s one thing that’s apparently on Sel’s side when it comes to her defense. Uh-oh… She’s been a squad member since day 1, and Tay’s known her for years, the site says, therefore Sel is an OG in Tay’s book. Good point!

While the squad members are reportedly playing telephone in Tay’s ear, we’ve actually learned what’s really happening. When it comes to Sel’s romance with The Weeknd, here’s how Tay feels — “Taylor supported Selena even when she was with Justin [Bieber, 22] and she wasn’t comfortable with that relationship. And she’s also supporting her friend while she is with The Weeknd,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Taylor doesn’t see Selena often, but she wants there to be no weirdness at all.” And, there you have it! Let us remind you that although Tay is supportive of Selena, that doesn’t mean she’s picking sides. Can’t the girl just be neutral?

News of Sel and The Weeknd’s adorable relationship sent shockwaves throughout the internet when the two were photographed kissing in Santa Monica on Jan. 10, and the rest has been history since then! The two lovebirds even enjoyed a romantic trip to Italy at the end of Jan. 2016, where they displayed some hot an heavy PDA! “The Weeknd’s been such a rock since Selena’s rehab stint [Oct. 2016] and she’s as head over heels for him as one could be,” our source said. It sounds like these two are in it for the long haul!

