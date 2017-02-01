Taylor Swift Bonds With Gigi Hadid Amidst Selena Gomez Drama: Watch Epic Lip Sync Video

Uh oh! Taylor Swift & Gigi Hadid are closer than ever since news broke that Selena Gomez is dating The Weeknd. The duo clearly had a great time while lipsyncing to TSwift and Zayn’s hit song ‘I Don’t Wanna Live Forever.’ Does this mean Taylor and Sel are on the outs? Check out the adorable video!

Although there might be some bad blood in Taylor Swift’s squad, it’s nice to see that everything between the singer, 27, and model Gigi Hadid, 21, is definitely great! In the video, the beautiful ladies sat in the back of a car and were very excited when TSwift and Zayn Malik‘s song “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” came on the radio. Since it was the first time the “Shake It Off” singer heard her and Gigi’s beau’s hit on radio, Taylor started to film herself and the supermodel in the car lipsyncing along. No surprise, it is absolutely adorable!

The lipsync vid of the friends bonding comes amidst the drama between Selena Gomez and Gigi. If you didn’t know, the singer, 24, and The Weeknd, 26, have been dating — and things have been getting pretty serious. Gigi’s sister Bella Hadid, 20, is the ex of the R&B crooner, hence the drama that has been boiling in TSwift’s crew. We previously reported that Gigi said that there will be “hell to pay” if she found out Able cheated on Bella with SelGo. Uh oh, we hope that’s not true! To make matters worse, the model is allegedly not taking the “Kill Them With Kindness” singer’s calls and says that she broke the “girl code.” Selena, we love you but didn’t you know it’s sisters before misters?!

Poor Tay has been stuck in the middle. She is being forced to take sides. One side, Bella and Gigi, the other Selena. After seeing this video of Taylor bonding with the model, it seems that maybe the pop star has made her decision. More than anything though, we think a squad meeting is necessary ASAP!

