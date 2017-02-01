Models Taylor Hill and Hailey Baldwin have a new gig! They are the faces — and heads of hair — for new, 2017 launches from L’Oréal Professionnel! Get the details on when and where to see them below!

Hailey Baldwin will be the featured model for “It Looks” by Vanessa Bruno for L’Oréal Professionnel. This is all about color trends, featuring 24 brand new shades in their iconic INOA range of hair colors.

Hailey has recently had gray strands as well as rose gold hair, so we can’t wait to see what color her future holds! Hailey said in a release: “It’s amazing how just a new hair color can change everything. I feel as though it even affects my mood. With the INOA by Vanessa Bruno professional hair color I feel like another Hailey!”

Hailey will also be the new face for the “2017 PRO FIBER campaign,” which the brand describes as “a hair care treatment for long-lasting repair available exclusively at L’Oréal Professionnel salons.”

Taylor Hill, best known for being a Victoria’s Secret model, said in the release: “I’m extremely honored and very proud to be an ambassador for L’Oréal Professionnel. Hair is an important aspect of my work, so I need to take good care of it. With L’Oréal Professionnel I know my hair will always look beautiful, shiny and healthy as if I’ve just stepped out of the salon!”

According to the brand, Taylor will be the face of the “Série Expert hair care range including the new Powermix.”

She’s also going to be featured in the “Majirel Color Correction campaign, a coloring service inspired by make-up in perfect affinity with the expectations of today’s women that can correct a color, add radiance and enhance natural color the same way a make-up artist enhances skin tone.”

Say goodbye to dull, boring hair and hello to shiny, healthy color!

HollywoodLifers, are you excited for Taylor Hill and Hailey Baldwin to be the faces of L’Oreal Professionnel?