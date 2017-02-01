Tamron Hall Officially Leaves ‘Today’ Show Amidst Megyn Kelly Shake Up

REX/Shutterstock

Tamron Hall is out at NBC. Currently the co-host of the third hour on the ‘Today’ show with Al Roker, Tamron has been part of NBC News and MSNBC for ten years. NBC News and the anchor both released full statements.

“The last ten years have been beyond anything I could have imagined, and I’m grateful,” Tamron Hall said in a full statement on Feb. 1. The 46-year-old anchor’s final day as an anchor on NBC News and MSNBC on Jan. 31. “I’m also very excited about the next chapter. To all my great colleagues, I will miss you and I will be rooting for you.”

Megyn Kelly will officially join the network in the Fall and take over for a now solo Al Roker, Deadline reports. She joined the third hour in March 2015, as the first African American woman to co-anchor the show.

NBC News released the full statement:

Tamron Hall will be leaving NBC News and MSNBC when her contract expires this month. Yesterday was her last day as an anchor on both networks. Tamron is an exceptional journalist, we valued and enjoyed her work at TODAY and MSNBC and hoped that she would decide to stay. We are disappointed that she has chosen to leave, but we wish her all the best. Tamron joined MSNBC and NBC in 2007, and became part of the TODAY team in 2014. She has also worked passionately to bring awareness to domestic violence, highlighting the issue on her show Deadline Crime, with Tamron Hall. She earned an Edward R. Murrow Award for a story that aired on NBC News, and an Emmy in 2010 as a member of NBC News’ live inauguration coverage. Al Roker will continue to co-host TODAY’s Take at 9am weekdays until a new morning lineup begins in the Fall of 2017.

HollywoodLifers, are you sad to see Tamron go?

