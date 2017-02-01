‘L&HH’ Star Stevie J Pleads Guilty For Late Child Support & Is Forced To Pay $1.3 Million

REX/Shutterstock

Stevie J shockingly pleaded guilty in his child support case and will now be forced to fork over $1.3 million, according to a Feb. 1 report. The ‘L&HH’ reality star even made an impassioned plea in court, proving he’s ready to step up to the plate!

Stevie J, 45, pled guilty in his child support case and has now been ordered to pay a whopping $1.3 million to one baby mama. The Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star confessed to skipping payments for two of his kids between 1999 to 2015, causing the price to steadily climb. He’ll also be on probation for three years, unless he pays off the full amount before then, according to TMZ. While appearing before a Manhattan Federal court judge, Stevie made an impassioned plea about being a changed man, claiming he was ready to pay the piper and be the best father ever.

He said, “I accept full responsibility for not fully financially supporting my children when I was younger, but I’ve stepped up to the plate now and I fully support my children not only financially, but they are the closest individuals to me.” This is a pretty great turnout, considering that he could have been put behind bars for up to six months. U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara wanted to make an example out of the reality star, after ignoring his child support responsibilities and being “disrespectful to the law.” Luckily, Stevie will now be able to focus on raising his kids!

Stevie is making some great decisions with his life these days. He also recently dropped a defamation lawsuit against his ex Joseline Hernandez by failing to show up for his court hearing on Jan. 19. “I purposely let it get dismissed because I wants to keep things with Joseline positive for the sake of our co-parenting arrangement with our newborn daughter Bonnie Bella,” he told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “I’m trying to stay on a positive path with Joseline. We’re co-parenting and I want to keep things as positive as possible.” Way to go!

