Has Seth Rollins suffered a fatal detour on his road to ‘WrestleMania?’ After suffering a vicious attack from Samoa Joe on Jan. 30, the WWE released a video of Seth hobbling out of the arena while on crutches! Is he okay?

“Seth Rollins’ right knee was re-injured during Samoa Joe’s ambush at the conclusion of…Raw,” WWE.com said on Feb. 1, two days after Joe, 37, made his debut in a huge way. As Seth, 30, was making his way down to the ring to confront Triple H, 47, during the Jan. 30 episode, the two-time NXT champ leaped out of the crowd to attack “The Architect.” In the middle of Joe’s rage, he threw Seth into the steel steps and the barricade. However, the full extent of the damage wouldn’t be revealed until Raw went off the air.

WWE.com shared a video of Seth exiting the Laredo Energy Arena in Laredo, Texas while on a pair of crutches. Seth’s right leg did not move at all, indicating he may have had his knee in a brace. The former WWE champion was silent as he was helped to his car, giving no statement about the condition of his knee.

He’s set to be evaluated later in the week, according to WWE.com. Hollywoodlife.com has reached out to the WWE on a clarification on Seth’s status.

This injury echoes the one Seth suffered in Nov. 2015. During a match in Dublin, Ireland, Seth accidentally tore his right ACL, MCL and medial meniscus. He had to undergo surgery and drop his WWE Championship, before spending six months in recovery. Seth would make his triumphant return at Extreme Rules in May 2016, leaving Roman Reigns, 31, lying unconscious on the mat.

So, what does this now mean for WrestleMania? Ever since Triple H cost Seth the Universal Title in Aug. 2016, “The Architect” has been calling out “The Game.” The WWE Universe expected these two to face off at the biggest night in sports entertainment. However, if Seth is injured, the “Road To WrestleMania” may have suffered a major detour! Fingers crossed that the damage is minimal.

