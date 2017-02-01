Selena Gomez & The Weeknd Wedding Plans On Fast Track: She’s Head Over Heels

REX/Shutterstock

Do we hear wedding bells? Selena reportedly cannot wait to walk down the aisle and you just have to hear about all the most adorable details here!

Love is in the air! Selena Gomez, 24, and The Weeknd, 26, continue their whirlwind romance and reportedly are thinking about getting married! “Selena is head over heels for The Weeknd,” a source told Life & Style magazine. “We’ve never seen her like this before,” the insider said, “it is nice to see her so happy.” Aw!

“Abel has all the personality traits Selena goes for in a man: a successful music career, good looks, and a lot of confidence,” the source said. It’s so nice to see Selena so happy! How much did you love her romantic Italian getaway with The Weeknd? Beyond amazing vacations, the couple reportedly also have nicknames for each other. “She’s told friends he calls her Selenita and she calls him mi corazón because she said he has taken her heart,” the source told the mag. Swoon!

Selena cannot get over how well The Weeknd allegedly treats her. “Selena says The Weeknd is cheesy in the best way possible,” the insider said. “He sends her huge boxes of her favorite Ghirardelli chocolates and once bough her 20 bags of her favorite Hot Cheetos.” Yum! Abel’s good treatment of his lady has really given her a boost in confidence, which is a huge difference between him and Sel’s famous ex, Justin Bieber, 22.

“In many ways, he reminds her a lot of Justin, but unlike Justin, who would often make Selena feel inferior to him, The Weeknd treats Selena like a princess,” an insider said. “He’s really helped Selena regain confidence in herself.” Gotta love a couple who can support each other!

