Scott Disick’s Blowup Fight With Kim & Kris: He Brought Another Girl On Family Vacay

Someone’s in the dog house! Before he PDAed with multiple women in Miami this week, Scott Disick invited another girl on the Kardashian vacation to Costa Rica, according to a new report. He tried to keep it on the DL, but the famous fam found out…and Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner were LIVID!

Rather than heading home to Cali with his family after a vacation to Costa Rica, Scott Disick, 33, hopped on a different flight to Miami — and there’s reportedly some bad blood left hanging in the air between him, Kim Kardashian, 36, and Kris Jenner, 61. Despite being invited on the trip to spend time with his kids, Mason, 7, Penelope, 4, and Reign, 2, Scott secretly flew in a mystery girl and lodged her in a hotel near the family’s pad, TMZ reports.

The site claims that Keeping Up With The Kardashians crew members eventually spilled the beans to Kourtney Kardashian, 37, and the rest of the family, which led to an explosive fight between Scott and Kim and Kris. Although it seemed a few weeks ago that Kourt and Scott had rekindled their relationship, the vicious argument reportedly had nothing to do with the 37-year-old. Rather, Kim and Kris simply found it ‘disruptive and disrespectful’ for Scott to bring a random girl on the trip.

As we all saw, once Scott got to Miami, he continued to indulge in questionable behavior — he was photographed getting handsy and cuddling with not one but two different girls by the pool! This comes after he had a party-filled weekend in Sundance just before the Costa Rica trip, which reportedly got him briefly ‘disinvited’ from going on the excursion at all.

One person who seems to be totally unbothered by all this, though, is Kourtney herself. On the same day those scandalous new pics of Scott surfaced, she was photographed out with the three kids…and a huge smile on her face. Way to brush it off, girl!

