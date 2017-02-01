Kim Kardashian Reveals Saint West Makes The ‘Same Cry Face’ As Her: See Hilarious Pic

Courtesy of Instagram/Image Courtesy of E!

This is too funny! Kim Kardashian’s infamous ‘ugly cry face’ apparently runs in the family as the star admitted her baby son Saint West has the exact same one! And while taking after Mom — especially if she’s Kim K. — is a good thing, in this case we feel bad for the little cutie. And Kim does too! Read what she had to say about it here.

Like mother, like son! Looks like Kim Kardashian, 36, passed down much more than just her good looks to her son Saint West, 1 — for better OR for worse! When asked by a fan via Twitter on Jan. 31 if little Saint is a “cry baby,” the reality star had the perfect response! “Nope! He’s so good but omg he has my same cry face… poor guy!” the brunette beauty revealed. We love her honesty!

Comparing Saint’s and Kim’s crying faces side-by-side, it’s not hard to see that the mom-of-two was totally telling the truth! Kim’s cry face first became famous — eventually launching countless memes and gifs — after it was captured on screen back in a 2012. It all went down during an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians spinoff Klohé and Kim Take New York, as a teary Kim broke down about her failing marriage with now ex-husband Kris Humphries, 31.

Of course Kim had cried on TV before — and has since — but this time was especially epic as she was raw with emotion and shamelessly let everything pour out. Eventually, once the image had completely gone viral, the star embraced it herself, even branding the face in her Kimoji app as well as other related merchandise. Maybe we can expect Saint’s cry face to become a Kimoji too?

Saint hasn’t been captured crying on KUWTK YET, but in a pic of Saint sitting on Santa’s lap with big sister North, 3, the little guy is bawling his eyes out. And yes, his face is nearly identical to Kim’s famous shot. We still think he looks adorable though!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — do you love that Saint and Kim make the same hilarious cry face?

