Whoa! Russell Wilson had some thoughts on President Donald Trump’s first days in office during a Facebook Live that you just have to see!

Russell Wilson, 28, had some things to get off his chest during his Barbershop Talk Facebook Live on Jan. 30 about President Donald Trump’s, 70, early days in the White House. The Seahawks quarterback shared his thoughts in an eloquent and respectful that still got his point across in the video.

“I don’t even know if he’s going to be able last four years, in my opinion,” Russell said when asked about President Trump. “You don’t want to wish bad upon anybody because if he doesn’t last four years that means that something went wrong. So hopefully nothing goes wrong anymore than what it’s already doing. But it’s just been a crazy 10 days already and you know.” Wow, Russell did not hold back!

“But this thing is getting out of hand,” Russell said to the camera. “Despite anybody’s political issues or views, everybody has a right to choose who they want to vote for,” he said, which is a pretty respectable thing to say. Russell said he wanted to be mindful of the political process, but does not think things should be this way just days into a new presidency. “But when you think about it’s only been two weeks right? Or even less. We’ve got to attack this issue here.”

“It’s already too much. It’s already crazy. It’s already affecting people’s hearts and souls and lives in such a negative way, in my opinion,” he said. That’s powerful stuff and even addressed the protests that have taken place across the country. “There are people all over the place fighting for their lives and protesting and all the protests that have gone on,” he said, “all the protests that have gone on in the African-American community, obviously the Muslim community, too. If we are going to be a nation that says we are equal, we have to be equal.” That’s so powerful!

Despite all the turmoil going on, Russell has got to be excited about the arrival of his first baby with wife Ciara, 31. She even showed off her growing six-month baby bump at Russell’s game back on Jan. 1. How cute are they?

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Russell’s comments? Sound off in the comments below!