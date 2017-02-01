Ruby Rose: My ‘Very Healthy Sex Life’ Is ‘Empowering’

Courtesy of 'Cosmopolitan'

Ruby Rose looks hotter than ever on the cover of ‘Cosmopolitan’ magazine, where she candidly discusses her sizzling sex life and why she uses her social media platform to speak out about LGBTQ issues.

Ruby Rose, 30, is turning up the heat on the March issue of Cosmopolitan magazine, as she shows off her insane figure in a strappy white bikini. Inside, she rocks a crop top and zebra pants — and if anyone can make a bold style statement, it is totally Ruby!



Ruby Rose & More Wow At People’s Choice Awards — See The Best Dressed Stars

The star is totally cool and confident and she says her sexuality plays a big part of that. “I’m very confident and in tune with my sexuality. I feel very blessed for that, because in different places around the world, people can’t be. I’m lucky I can explore. I have a very healthy sex life, and there’s something very empowering, strong, and feminist about being open and comfortable in that world,” she told the mag.

She also shared her opinion on marriage. “According to the news, I’ve been engaged five times. For me, marriage is more about equal rights than the act of getting married. When you don’t have equal rights, it trickles down to kids who think, My aunt’s gay so she can’t get married, or I’m weird because I feel the same way. So it’s important to break down that barrier. I’m more interested in having a loving, healthy, long-term relationship with someone I might want to have kids with someday.”

The actress is very vocal on social media about issues she is passionate about and talked about why it is important to her to use her platform. “There are things that I’m always going to be very vocal about, like LGBTQ and animal rights. I have a platform and I can open up a dialogue, but I also know that I’m just an actor. I’m just another person with an opinion no better than anyone else’s opinion. I don’t overanalyze. I just write from the heart, post it, and hope for the best. Then I move on,” she said.

For more on Ruby, be sure to check out the upcoming issue of Cosmopolitan.

JavaScript is required to load the comments.