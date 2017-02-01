Here’s Exactly How To Make A Girly Pink Lip Look Super Sexy Like Ruby Rose

REX/Shutterstock

If you’re trying to show a more sultry side this Valentine’s Day, you don’t need to rock a dark, vampy lip or a bold red. You can still rock a pretty pink — but in a hot way! Read expert tips below!

Ruby Rose basically screams SEX with her seductive gaze. The makeup she rocked at the premiere for the John Wick: Chapter 2 on January 30 was so gorgeous, and her makeup artist is spilling all the details so you can copy it for Valentine’s Day and beyond!

Makeup artist Jo Baker spoke about the inspiration: “I wanted to play up the tones of Ruby’s Alexander McQueen chainmail metal neck piece by giving her a molten metallic smoky eye with a nude matte soft lip. I loved how the different metals and gems in the necklace reflected light — and I wanted her eyes to do the same, with a natural lip to allow the eyes to pop. We also needed something that was long wearing and low maintenance as she wasn’t taking a clutch with her so there was nowhere to stash a lippy!

I applied Vice Lipstick Liquid by Urban Decay in Naked for a super-soft, buff matte look. What makes this appear particularly flattering on Ruby is how soft we applied it. Nudes can look good with an almost blurred soft edge to the lip outline. I used an eyeshadow brush and dusted the Vice Liquid Lipstick over her lips which creates a soft-focus nude look, instead of an over-painted, layered finish.”

Here’s the exact how-to using Urban Decay products:

“1. Buff All Nighter Foundation in Shade 6.5 using the Pro Contour Brush to achieve a smooth, flawless base. This lightweight oil-free formula gives the perfect matte finish.

2. Create golden warm skin with a soft layer of Beached Bronzer in Bronze using the Pro Powder Brush in a sweeping upward motion.

3. In an outward motion, blend Moondust Eyeshadow in Lithium from the Moondust Palette onto the eyelid using the Pro Iconic Eyeshadow Brush. Tap Moondust Eyeshadow in Moonspoon in the center of the eyelid to create an additional pop.

4. Smudge 24/7 Glide-On Eye Pencil in Hustle into the bottom lash line to create hazy depths and dimension in the eye. Apply 24/7 Waterline Eye Pencil in Legend to the waterline. Finish by applying Perversion Mascara to top lashes.

5. Fill in and create depth by applying Brow Beater in Warm Brown to the brows. Finish with a swipe of Brow Tamer in Neutral to keep any rebel hairs in line.

6. Finally, dot Vice Liquid Lipstick in NAKED on the back of the hand and buff color on with finger. Applying like a lip balm creates an ultra-sophisticated look that is muted and natural.”

HollywoodLifers, are you loving Ruby Rose’s lipstick and makeup at the John Wick premiere?

