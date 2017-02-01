Get ready to be blown away by Josie and the Pussycats! ‘Riverdale’s all-girl group will take on the pep rally in this week’s episode to perform an epic cover of ‘Sugar Sugar’ and you can watch it right now.

Josie (Ashleigh Murray), Melody (Asha Bromfield) and Valerie (Hayley Law), AKA Josie and the Pussycats perform on Riverdale on the Feb. 1 episode, with a little help from the one and only Cheryl Blossom (Madelaine Petsch). Following the debut of Betty and Veronica’s cheerleading, the girls take the stage to cover “Sugar, Sugar,” which of course was originally performed by The Archies, the fictional group from The Archie Show.

“The hit song ‘Sugar, Sugar’ has always been a huge part of Archie’s history, so we knew we had to include it in Riverdale in some way,” executive producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa said. “Since Archie’s just starting his musical journey when we meet him, we thought it would be a fun reinvention to have Josie and the Pussycats perform an updated version of ‘Sugar, Sugar’ — with an assist from Riverdale High’s cheerleaders and resident mean girl Cheryl Blossom.”

Ashleigh also added in a press release, “As if stepping into the shoes of a fiery icon like Josie wasn’t enough, I was gifted the opportunity to reimagine and rock out on the classic ‘Sugar, Sugar.’ And boy, was it sweet.”

While we haven’t seen much from Josie and her power squad yet, we know her main goal: success, and help her friends to succeed.

“She’s also a fierce fierce friend. She’s all about making her dreams come true, but not just her own, her girlfriends as well,” Ashleigh recently told HollywoodLife.com. “It’s super relatable to a lot of young girls and young guys as well — anyone who’s really pursuing a dream specifically in the music industry. It’s nice to see someone with so much charisma and so much bravery and so much power, and really fight her way to the nail to not only make it to the top, but bring the rest of her group with her.”

HollywoodLifers, are you excited to watch this week’s Riverdale?