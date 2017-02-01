Prince Harry & William Won’t Meet Trump In UK: He’s Obsessed With Diana, Dissed Kate

REX/Shutterstock

It looks like President Trump won’t be receiving the royal treatment when he makes his official state visit to the United Kingdom later this year. Princes William and Harry reportedly want nothing to do with Trump because of the way he treated their mother, Princess Diana, and how gross he’s been toward Kate Middleton! How bad could have his behavior been to warrant this?

American relations with the United Kingdom aren’t looking so friendly anymore, and it’s all reportedly President Donald Trump‘s fault. Prince William, 34, and Prince Harry, 32, allegedly do not like the Trump, and they reportedly refuse to meet with him when he comes to England for his first state visit to the country later in 2017.

Their alleged disdain for the American president comes from the way he reportedly treated their late mother, Princess Diana, after she divorced their father Prince Charles in 1992. He wanted to get with Diana! Once the princess was single, according to a report from Us Weekly, Trump decided to make his move and was “relentless in his pursuit of [Diana]. …It got to the point of being weird, the way he’d know where she was headed so he could suggest they meet at that place.” Gross!

He even once said that Diana was “close to a 10.” Wow, what a charmer. British journalist Selina Scott, a friend of Diana, backed up those claims in The Sunday Times of London in 2016, saying that Trump allegedly “bombarded Diana at Kensington Palace with massive bouquets of flowers.” But it didn’t work; Diana reportedly said that Trump “gave her the creeps.”

Kate Middleton is great–but she shouldn't be sunbathing in the nude–only herself to blame. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 17, 2012

Harry and William were still children when this was happening, but they must remember it! Along with his former gross behavior toward Diana, Donald has said some truly sexist things about William’s wife, Duchess Kate Middleton, 35. A photographer illegally snapped Kate sunbathing topless while on vacation in 2012, and Trump tweeted that she had “only herself to blame.” So yes, the royals have good reason not to want to share the same air as Trump.

The president and wife Melania Trump, 44, are set to make a three-day trip to the UK over the summer as guests of Queen Elizabeth, 90. The trip is bound to be tension-filled, regardless of whether or not he meets with William and Harry. Parliament is currently debating over whether or not to let him visit, and 1.7 million people have signed a petition saying that they don’t want him there.

HollywoodLifers, do you think the royals should meet with Trump? Tell us your thoughts in the comments!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.