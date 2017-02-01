Donald who? Former president Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle Obama, looked to not have a care in the world as they continued enjoying their post-presidency vacation on Jan. 31. Meanwhile, back home in the States, chaos has erupted over Trump’s immigration ban! See the Obamas on their carefree vacay amidst the drama here.

Just days after Barack Obama handed the presidency over to Donald Trump, 70, on Jan. 20, he jetted off to the British Virgin Islands with wife, Michelle — and more than a week later, on Jan. 31, they were caught on video continuing their carefree vacay.

The clip of the couple shows them in rare casual clothing, with the former president sporting shorts, a t-shirt, sunglasses and backward baseball cap, while Michelle looks stunning — as always — in jean shorts, a beach coverup and hat. Obama smiled and waved to a crowd nearby, and replied, “Thank you so much” when a passerby told him to, “Have a nice holiday.”

Barack and Michelle may be relaxing and enjoying their trip, but that doesn’t mean they’re unaware of everything going on at home with Donald Trump’s new immigration policy. Protests have broken out across the country as innocent people are detained at airports, and from the Islands, Obama made his first post-presidency statement to address the situation.

“President Obama is heartened by the level of engagement taking place in communities around the country,” his spokesperson said in a statement. “In his final official speech as President, he spoke about the important role of citizen and how all Americans have a responsibility to be the guardians of our democracy — not just during an election but every day. Citizens exercising their Constitutional right to assemble, organize and have their voices heard by their elected officials is exactly what we expect to see when American values are at stake.”

