Kim Kardashian Admits North West Is A Bratty Sister: Sweet Moments With Saint Are ‘Rare’

Don’t let North West fool you! While she may SEEM like a great big sister — especially in some pics Kim Kardashian has posted recently — the reality star got super real with her fans when she revealed Nori & her little bro Saint actually have quite the rocky relationship! In fact, North even ‘pushes’ him — yikes!

Looks like North West, 3, isn’t as sweet as she may look! Responding to fans’ questions via Twitter on Jan. 31, Kim Kardashian, 36, admitted to her followers that North is actually NOT the best older sister to her baby brother Saint West, 1. But not only that, Kim even went so far as to say sweet moments between the two are “rare!”

This was a rare moment. She is really amazing at pushing him and crying when I hold him though 😂😤😂 https://t.co/AP64uW47vT — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 1, 2017

@KimKardashian north seems to be an amazing sister! This is so cute 💗💗💗 pic.twitter.com/JlLyuHZl7k — nanda (@kendaIIjwnner) February 1, 2017

Responding to a fan’s tweet that read, “North seems to be an amazing sister! This is so cute,” Kim quickly set the record straight and got super — even brutally honest with her followers. The fan was referring to a pic Kim posted to Instagram on Jan. 5 that showed North and Saint playing together. However, according to the celeb, it’s not something that happens every day! “This was a rare moment. She is really amazing at pushing him and crying when I hold him though ,” Kim revealed. LOL!

But in North’s defense, she is only three years old! We’re sure she’ll grow out of this unsisterly phase. Still though, who could ever be mean to little Saint? I mean, just LOOK at his precious face! Fans got a real treat while Kim was in Costa Rica with the rest of the Kardashian crew when she shared a super cute snapchat video of her son standing up on his own. The reality star even used the bunny filter on him and it was BEYOND adorable!

But despite how adorable her kids may be, when it comes to having more, Kim is apparently NOT ready for that added responsibility yet. During that same Twitter convo with fans, someone directly asked Kim if she was pregnant, and the raven-haired beauty responded with a hard no! “Def not! ,” she wrote. We don’t blame her — looks like she has her hands full enough with just the two for now anyways.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you surprised North is rarely sweet to little Saint? Do you think she’ll grow out of it?

