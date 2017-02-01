Nick Jonas Dating ‘Victoria Secret’ Model Sara Sampaio Dating? He Was ‘All Over Her’

REX/Shutterstock

Hot new couple alert?! Nick Jonas and ‘Victoria Secret’ model Sara Sampaio reportedly enjoyed a romantic bowling date night on Jan. 31, and the crooner was ‘all over her!’ Keep reading for juicy EXCLUSIVE details on their sizzling connection!

It looks like Nick Jonas, 24, has a new woman in his life! The “Close” crooner was reportedly spotted with Victoria Secret bombshell Sara Sampaio, 25, at PINZ Bowling Center in Los Angeles on Jan. 31, packing on the PDA! “They had a lane to themselves and had their hands all over each other,” an eyewitness tells Life & Style. “Nick was constantly cuddling her when they were waiting for the bowling ball to return. Fans were coming up to Nick to try to talk to him, and he would just grab Sara and start making out with her.” These two are getting hot and heavy!

The source continued, “It was like he was trying to make everyone aware that he has a new girlfriend.” It seems their connection has really strengthened over time, as they were also canoodling at the Up&Down party in NYC last June. “It was his album release party and he was celebrating with some friends in a private area up on the stage,” an eyewitness told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Sara was there with her friend Martha Hunt, and they partied with Nick. Sara and Nick seemed pretty friendly and cozy. They were laughing together, talking and flirting. It definitely didn’t seem like that was their first time hanging out together.”

Nick and Sara seemingly formed a connection when she co-starred in his “Chainsaw” music video last May, and they even shared a steamy kiss! Interestingly, the break-up ballad was allegedly inspired by his split with Olivia Culpo. Nonetheless, Nick couldn’t help but rave about Sara’s professionalism. “Getting to work with my close friend Sara Sampaio was amazing. Not only is she gorgeous, but her acting skills were definitely on display,” he gushed to Vogue. Ooh la la!

