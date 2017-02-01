Melania Trump Refusing To Move To The White House — May Stay In NY Permanently

REX Shutterstock

Wait, what? Melania Trump may be ditching her plans to move to Washington D.C. at the end of Barron’s school year, leaving her husband, President Donald Trump, First Lady-less in the White House.

Melania Trump, 46, is changing the game when it comes to being the wife of a standing President. Now that Donald Trump, 70, has taken office and is residing inside the White House in Washington D.C., his wife of 12 years is reportedly considering staying in New York with their son, Barron, 10, for good throughout his term.

“They will reevaluate toward the end of the school year if they will keep this arrangement or if Melania and Barron will move to Washington,” a source told Us Weekly magazine, revealing the possibility of Melania avoiding the move all together. “They could go either way right now. They will ultimately do what’s best for Barron.”

So, how does the Donald feel about this? Well, as he told David Muir during a sit down interview on January 25, he doesn’t mind not having his family around. “I end up working longer. And that’s OK.” However, he also told the New York Times that they’ll “come down on weekends.”

